BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises to NOK 161 million

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Delivered 486 homes worth 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($210 million) in first half.

* IFRS: Q2 operating revenues 1.10 billion crowns (830 million crowns year ago)

* Q2 EBITDA adjusted for financial expenses 161 million crowns (151 million crowns year ago)

* Q2 highest-ever value of homes sold, at 1.37 billion crowns (2015: 693 million crowns)

* Board proposes a dividend of 0.65 crown per share for this period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1853 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)