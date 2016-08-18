FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises to NOK 161 million
August 18, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises to NOK 161 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Delivered 486 homes worth 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($210 million) in first half.

* IFRS: Q2 operating revenues 1.10 billion crowns (830 million crowns year ago)

* Q2 EBITDA adjusted for financial expenses 161 million crowns (151 million crowns year ago)

* Q2 highest-ever value of homes sold, at 1.37 billion crowns (2015: 693 million crowns)

* Board proposes a dividend of 0.65 crown per share for this period Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1853 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
