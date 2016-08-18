FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evolva Holding H1 2016 revenues at CHF 3.7 million
#Healthcare
August 18, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding H1 2016 revenues at CHF 3.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* H1 2016 revenues of 3.7 million Swiss francs (H1 2015: 8.3 million Swiss francs, of which 4 million Swiss francs econwas non-recurring)

* Cash position of 66.7 million Swiss francs on June 30, 2016

* Product revenues in the first half of 2016 were 0.4 million Swiss francs (first half 2015 0.2 million Swiss francs)

* Expects to update on stevia around year end 2016

* Research and development expenses decreased by 10 pct to 16.2 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2016

* Makes good progress in the process with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for nootkatone's approval as insect repellent, and given this continues expects approval in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2bgv76Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
