BRIEF-Link Mobility Group Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 23.9 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Record operating revenues of 124.5 million Norwegian crowns ($15.21 million) in Q2, up 58 per cent compared with corresponding period last year

* Adjusted EBITDA at 17 million crowns in Q2, up 23.9 per cent

* Updates its current outlook to include a revenue target in range of 2.7 billion crowns and an EBITDA target in range of 400 million crowns

* Link plan to be present in 10 markets through 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1850 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)