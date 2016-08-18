FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swisscom H1 net income up 0.5 pct
August 18, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swisscom H1 net income up 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swisscom AG

* Net revenue for first half of 2016 was slightly higher than prior-year level at chf 5,769 million

* Expects to book a gain of around chf 40 million for metroweb stake sale in second half of 2016

* Forecast for 2016: higher capital expenditure in switzerland and improved operating result due to non-recurring item at fastweb

* Ebitda rose by 4.4% or chf 94 million to chf 2,227 million

* Net income rose by chf 4 million or 0.5% to chf 788 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
