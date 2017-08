Aug 18 (Reuters) - Adapt IT Holdings Ltd :

* Nombali Mbambo has been appointed as an executive director and CFO of Adapt IT with effect from August 18, 2016

* Following Mbambo's appointment, Tiffany Dunsdon will resume her former role