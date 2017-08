BRIEF-Zooplus H1 EBT rises to EUR 5.1 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* H1 sales rise 29 percent to 428.4 million euros ($484.22 million) (H1 2015: 333.0 million euros)

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) increase to 5.1 million euros (H1 2015: 3.6 million euros)

* H1 positive free cash flow reaches 8.7 million euros (H1 2015: 5.8 million euros)

* Company raises 2016 sales forecast to at least 900 million euros and continues to expect EBT in the range of 14 million euros to 18 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2bJJDXU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)