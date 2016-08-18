FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 EBIT stable at EUR 36.2 million
August 18, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding H1 EBIT stable at EUR 36.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT was stable in comparison with previous year at 36.2 million euros ($40.93 million) (after 36.2 million euros)

* Expects no significant changes of market conditions for second half of 2016

* Capital investments (capex) of approximately 60 million euros are planned for 2016

* Group revenue amounted to 438.7 million euros in first half of 2016 and was slightly below previous year's figure of 450.8 million euros

* H1 improved group's EBITDA by 4.8 pct to 52.8 million euros (after 50.3 million euros)

* From current perspective, Semperit group is not capable of achieving operational results of 2015 due to unsatisfactory income contribution of Sempermed segment

* Enerated earnings after taxes amounting to 17.9 million euros (after 25.3 million euros) in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

