a year ago
BRIEF-Nykredit Realkredit still aims for stock listing
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nykredit Realkredit still aims for stock listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nykredit Realkredit:

* Says board of directors and committee of representatives have decided to prepare for a stock exchange listing of Nykredit Holding

* Says stock exchange listing is necessary in order for Nykredit to be able to raise additional share capital in coming years

* Says capital requirements must be expected to increase due to new international regulation

* Says raises full-year profit guidance by 0.5 billion Danish crowns to between 5.0 billion and 5.5 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

