BRIEF-Russia's Polymetal ups stake in Tarutin copper deposit

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Polymetal International Plc says:

* Has increased its interest in LLC "Vostochny Basis", the license holder for the Tarutinskoye copper deposit (Tarutin) in the Chelyabinsk region, to 75 percent from 50 percent;

* Has purchased the additional 25 percent from Gerosena Trading Ltd, the owner of the remaining stake in LLC "Vostochny Basis";

* The consideration comprises $13.5 million payable by 898,875 newly issued Polymetal shares (0.21 percent of Polymetal's increased ordinary share capital);

* Following the deal, the total issued share capital of Polymetal will comprise 427,132,335 of shares.