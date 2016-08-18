FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Royal London H1 operating profit rises 20 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal London H1 operating profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* New life and pensions business (pvnbp basis) up by 39% to £4,201m (30 june 2015: £3,032m) which represents a new record for royal london

* Solvency ii standard formula basis total company 4 surplus of £2.1bn and a capital cover ratio of 169% at 1 january 2016. Estimated capital cover ratio of 166% at 30 june 2016

* Royal london asset management (rlam) continued to perform well, attracting gross inflows of £2.3bn (30 june 2015: £1.9bn)

* Royal london reports strong growth in new business

* Funds under management 2 up by 11% to £93.8bn (31 december 2015: £84.5bn)

* European embedded value (eev) operating profit up by 20% to £138m (30 june 2015: £115m)

* We expect a slowing of rate of growth in workplace pensions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.