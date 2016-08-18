BRIEF-Royal London H1 operating profit rises 20 pct

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd

* New life and pensions business (pvnbp basis) up by 39% to £4,201m (30 june 2015: £3,032m) which represents a new record for royal london

* Solvency ii standard formula basis total company 4 surplus of £2.1bn and a capital cover ratio of 169% at 1 january 2016. Estimated capital cover ratio of 166% at 30 june 2016

* Royal london asset management (rlam) continued to perform well, attracting gross inflows of £2.3bn (30 june 2015: £1.9bn)

* Royal london reports strong growth in new business

* Funds under management 2 up by 11% to £93.8bn (31 december 2015: £84.5bn)

* European embedded value (eev) operating profit up by 20% to £138m (30 june 2015: £115m)

