a year ago
BRIEF-Standard Bank Group six-month HEPS rises
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank Group six-month HEPS rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results and dividend announcement for six months ended 30 June 2016

* H1 680 cents headline earnings per share, 1H15: 650 cents, up 5 pct

* H1 net asset value per share 9 381 cents, 1H15: 8 832 cents, up 6 pct

* H1 credit loss ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 0.99 pct

* 340 cents dividend per share, 1H15: 303 cents, up 12 pct

* Total income grew by 15 pct in 1H16, with net interest income (NII) increasing by 18 pct on back of stronger margins, up 23bps to 372bps

* H1 cost-to-income ratio - banking activities 56.8 pct, 1H15: 57.3 pct

* Says H1 13.2 pct common equity tier I ratio 1H15: 13.1 pct

* H1 total credit impairment charges were 16 pct higher than prior period

* Global growth outlook going into 2016 was cautiously positive

* Risks highlighted at beginning of year have started to materialise, increasing volatility and uncertainty

* Britain's vote to leave European Union and associated lack of clarity has only served to exacerbate this Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
