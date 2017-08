Aug 18 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* H1 revenue increased by 6.4% to 31.2 million euros ($35.29 million)(H1/2015: 29.3 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA climbed by 33.5% to 12.8 million euros (H1/2015: 9.6 million euros)

* H1 net result increased by 27.6% to 1.2 million euros (H1/2015: 0.9 million euros)

* Reconfirms its forecast and anticipates double- digit growth rates for 2016