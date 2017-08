Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bure Equity AB :

* Q2 operating profit 439.3 million Swedish crowns ($52.3 million) versus 436.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total operating income 561.4 million crowns versus 564.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net asset value per share was 90.29 crowns, compared to 86.24 crowns at beginning of quarter, which corresponds to an increase of 4.7 per cent Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3934 Swedish crowns)