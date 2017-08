Aug 18 (Reuters) - Multiq International AB :

* Danish telecom company TDC chooses Multiq as partner

* Order value is about 1.2 million Danish crowns ($182,473)

* Delivery of digital solution will take place during summer 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5763 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)