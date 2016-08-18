FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bionor Pharma raises NOK 105 mln in new equity, says new bord to be elected
August 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bionor Pharma raises NOK 105 mln in new equity, says new bord to be elected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Private placement of 52.5 million Norwegian crowns - Bionor Pharma raises a total of 105 million crowns in new equity

* Private placement consists of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns per share

* Rights offering raising additional 52.5 million crowns in gross proceeds through issuance of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns

* Says new board will be elected at upcoming extraordinary general meeting

* New board to evaluate company's strategy including HIV research/technology platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
