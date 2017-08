Aug 18 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Will part with its minority financial interest of 13.22 percent in Niederösterreichische Versicherung AG

* As a result of redemption of and compensation for these shares, which corresponds to disposal of investment in economic terms, UNIQA Group will achieve a capital gain before tax of around 37 million euros ($41.87 million) in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)