FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Curasan H1 gross revenues up 9.6 pct at EUR 3.35 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Curasan H1 gross revenues up 9.6 pct at EUR 3.35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Curasan AG :

* Gross revenues in first half of year increase by 9.6 percent to 3.35 million euros ($3.79 million)

* H1 EBITDA at -0.94 million euros was significantly below comparable figure influenced by out-of-court settlement payment to Stryker (first six months of 2015: +3.85 million euros)

* Gross revenues in Q2 increase by 16.7 percent

* 'In next four quarters we expect significant contributions to sales from our previously announced sales offensives in United States and China," - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.