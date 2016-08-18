FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank reports H1 operating result of 17.1 mln stg
August 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank reports H1 operating result of 17.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Overall bank losses before tax narrowed to 177 mln stg in H1 2016 (H1 2015: 204.2 mln stg)

* No immediate operational impact from EU referendum vote on bank given its UK-only footprint

* Operating result of 17.1 stg mln in H1 2016 compared to a loss of 26.2 mln stg in H1 2015

* Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.4% at 30 June 2016 (31 December 2015: 15.5%) reflecting a reduction in Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) of 0.2 bln stg and a statutory loss after tax of 132.1 mln stg

* Executive succession plan in place with appointment of Liam Coleman as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to succeed Niall Booker as Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2017

* Alistair Asher, General Counsel of The Co-operative Group, will become a member of the Board with effect from 12 September 2016

* Total operating expenditure reduced to 222.8 mln stg for H1 2016 (H1 2015: 262.9 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
