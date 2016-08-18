FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says H1 net profit up 14 pct y/y
August 18, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says H1 net profit up 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mail.ru Group Ltd says:

* H1 2016 group aggregate net profit grew 14.0 percent, year-on-year, to 5.7 billion roubles ($89.50 million);

* H1 aggregate segment revenue grew 11.6 percent, year-on-year, to 18.8 billion roubles;

* H1 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 3.2 percent, year-on-year, to 8.7 billion roubles;

* Net cash position as of June 30 was 7.57 billion roubles;

* Retains its FY 2016 (excluding HeadHunter) like-for-like revenue guidance of 8-14 percent but says that without an improvement in consumer spending revenue could be in the lower half of this range;

* Expects FY EBITDA margin at 47-48 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6877 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

