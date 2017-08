Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wilson Therapeutics AB :

* Q2 net sales 0.0 million Swedish crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 26.9 million crowns versus loss 16.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loss for period was 26.9 million crowns