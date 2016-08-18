FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding: terms of its offer for Premier Farnell were final
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 18, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding: terms of its offer for Premier Farnell were final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Notes that it is a condition of the offer that the required resolutions of the Premier Farnell shareholders necessary to approve and implement the scheme of arrangement have been passed on or before 20 August 2016

* Continues to execute on its stated profitable growth strategy through both organic means and acquisitions

* Datwyler statement regarding offer for Premier Farnell plc

* Today announces that the terms of its offer were final

* It will furthermore not be seeking an extension to the above deadline and will invoke the condition and therefore its offer for Premier Farnell will lapse on Aug. 21, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bzA9dP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.