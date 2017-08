Aug 18 (Reuters) - IAR Systems Group AB :

* Q2 net sales 81.8 million Swedish crowns ($9.77 million) versus 79.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 22.1 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago

* Financial target is net sales to increase by 10-15 pct annually in local currency and operating margin to exceed 25 pct over a business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3721 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)