a year ago
#Communications Equipment
August 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis unit wins contracts in Brazil worth 41 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit EZENTIS Servicos Instalacao e Engenharia de Comunicacoes SA is awarded several fiber optic construction and control contracts by TIM Celular SA in Brazil

* Says the unit will also extend existing contracts for operation, maintenance and deployment of mobile towers

* Says contracts are worth about 41 million euros ($46.4 million) and have a duration of 3 years

