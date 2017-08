Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sixt SE CEO

* Affirms aim to post a profit in the U.S. for the first time in 2017

* Says market shows Americans are a bit more cautious on travel to Europe now, little impact on Sixt

* Says not afraid of Brexit, seeing astonishing growth in UK at the moment

* Says June was first month of profit in the U.S., which continued in July

* Says working on launching chauffeur service MyDriver in U.S., eyeing 2017