BRIEF-Auris reports top-line results from TACTT2 trial with Keyzilen
August 18, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Auris reports top-line results from TACTT2 trial with Keyzilen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG

* Reports top-line results from TACTT2 trial with Keyzilen in acute inner ear tinnitus

* Treatment with Keyzilen did not demonstrate statistically significant difference in tinnitus improvement versus placebo

* TACTT2 trial did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints

* Top-Line results from the phase 3 TACTT3 trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Keyzilen was well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events Further company coverage:

