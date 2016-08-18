BRIEF-Auris reports top-line results from TACTT2 trial with Keyzilen

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG

* Reports top-line results from TACTT2 trial with Keyzilen in acute inner ear tinnitus

* Treatment with Keyzilen did not demonstrate statistically significant difference in tinnitus improvement versus placebo

* TACTT2 trial did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints

* Top-Line results from the phase 3 TACTT3 trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Keyzilen was well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events