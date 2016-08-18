BRIEF-China Metro-Rural receives shareholder approval for going private transaction

Aug 18 (Reuters) - China Metro-Rural Holdings Ltd:

* China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited receives majority shareholder approval of merger for going private transaction

* Company expects merger to close on August 18, 2016

* Co intends to terminate “exchange act reporting obligations”

* China Metro-Rural - as a result to merger, co anticipates that its ordinary shares will not be listed on NYSE market, that no trading market will exist for the shares.