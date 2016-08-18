BRIEF-Continental Resources announces $222 mln sale of some assets

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Plan to apply proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen our balance sheet

* Guidance for year has not changed

* Sale also includes 12,000 net acres of leasehold in Roosevelt County, Montana

* Continental Resources announces $222 million sale of non-strategic assets in North Dakota and Montana

* Sale includes 68,000 net acres of leasehold primarily in Western Williams County, North Dakota

* Sale also includes net production of approximately 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day