BRIEF-Aclaris says positive results in phase 2 clinical trial of A-101 for treatment of common warts

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris therapeutics announces positive results in phase 2 clinical trial of A-101 for treatment of common warts

* 45% concentration of A-101 demonstrated clinically relevant, statistically significant improvement in mean change in PWA score

* We plan to continue development of 45% concentration of a-101 as a potential treatment for common warts

* A-101 was well-tolerated and local skin reactions (LSR) were primarily mild in severity and similar to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: