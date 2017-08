BRIEF-Fynske Bank Q2 net profit up at DKK 23.2 million

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fynske Bank A/S

* H1 net profit 28.6 million Danish crowns ($4.4 million) versus 30.8 million crowns year ago

* H1 loan losses 12.7 million crowns versus 18.3 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net profit 23.2 million crowns versus 14.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 1.4 million crowns versus 10.5 million crowns year ago

* 2016 core earnings guidance changes to about 70 million - 75 million crowns

* 2016 losses and writedowns are expected to be at lower level than for 2015

