BRIEF-Jones Energy launches public offering of class A common stock

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy Inc launches public offerings of class A common stock and series a perpetual convertible preferred stock

* Launch of an underwritten public offering of 14 million shares of its class A common stock

* Launch of underwritten public offering of 1 million shares of series a perpetual convertible preferred stock at issue price of $50 per share

* To use proceeds from offerings to fund purchase price of co's acquisition of oil & gas properties located in stack/scoop play in Central Oklahoma