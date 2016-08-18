FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BWXT subsidiary enters into share purchase agreement to buy GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada
August 18, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BWXT subsidiary enters into share purchase agreement to buy GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc :

* BWXT subsidiary enters into share purchase agreement to acquire ge hitachi nuclear energy canada inc.

* Terms of transaction are not being disclosed

* Transaction is expected to be accretive within first year

* Transaction is expected to favorably impact margins in nuclear energy segment

* Following completion of transaction, geh-c would maintain its headquarters in peterborough, ontario

* Following completion of transaction, geh-c activities would be operated as part of bwxt canada's overall commercial nuclear business

* John Macquarrie, BWXT Canada's president, will lead combined co, Mark Ward, GEH-C's president expected to remain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

