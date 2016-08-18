BRIEF-Harley-Davidson, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reach settlement

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Harley-Davidson, EPA reach settlement

* Says settlement has no impact on company's other performance product offerings

* Will no longer sell its competition-only tuner in U.S.

* Will continue to sell performance tuner designed to ensure Harley-Davidson motorcycles retain 50-state, EPA on-road emissions compliance

* EPA alleged by selling pro super tuner through U.S. dealer network, co enabled dealers to tamper with motorcycles used on public roads