BRIEF-Rank Group, 888 say not to make an offer for William Hill

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Rank Group Plc :

* Statement of intention not to make an offer

* 888 Holdings Plc and Rank Group Plc announce that they do not intend to make an offer for William Hill Plc

* Are withdrawing their proposal for a possible combination of three companies

* It has not been possible to meaningfully engage with board of William Hill

* Disappointed that board of William Hill did not share our vision of combined businesses - 888 CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)