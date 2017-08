Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Cease trade order issued by Ontario Securities Commission dated August 5, 2016, has been revoked

* Trading of common shares of company on TSX venture exchange will be reinstated as at opening on Friday, August 19, 2016

* Filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for years ended March 31, 2016 and 2015 on Aug 12, 2016