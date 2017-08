Aug 18 (Reuters) - CDW Corp

* Entered into an amendment and restatement of its $1,490.425 million senior secured term loan facility

* Amendment increases maximum amount of new incremental term loan commitments from $500 million to $1 billion

* Amendment extends maturity of cdw's senior secured term loans from 2020 to 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)