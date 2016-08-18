BRIEF-Fannie Mae- remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae

* Fannie Mae says remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year

* Fannie Mae says "continued momentum in consumer spending in Q3 is crucial for driving growth as business investment is struggling"

* Fannie Mae says consumer spending appears "solid" heading into Q3, expect inventory investment to balance out after a "surprising" drawdown in Q2

* Fannie Mae says "tight housing inventory from a lack of new construction continues to create affordability challenges"

* Federal National Mortgage Association -Economic growth is expected to rebound in second half of 2016 after a disappointing Q2 Source text for Eikon: