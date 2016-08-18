FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Fannie Mae- remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae- remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae

* Fannie Mae says remain convinced that Fed will hold target rate steady this year

* Fannie Mae says "continued momentum in consumer spending in Q3 is crucial for driving growth as business investment is struggling"

* Fannie Mae says consumer spending appears "solid" heading into Q3, expect inventory investment to balance out after a "surprising" drawdown in Q2

* Fannie Mae says "tight housing inventory from a lack of new construction continues to create affordability challenges"

* Federal National Mortgage Association -Economic growth is expected to rebound in second half of 2016 after a disappointing Q2 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.