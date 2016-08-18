FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investor group led by Lozano has formed committee and has delivered a letter to Reed's Inc.
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 1:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Investor group led by Lozano has formed committee and has delivered a letter to Reed's Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc

* Investor group led by Lozano has formed committee and has delivered a letter to Reed’s Inc.

* Committee retained Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP as its legal and strategic advisor in connection with its investment, involvement at Reed’s

* Investor group collectively owns approximately 2.7% of outstanding shares in Reed‘s, Inc.

* Committee intends to commence a proxy contest by nominating a slate of “highly qualified” director candidates for 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

