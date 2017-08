Aug 18 (Reuters) - Matamec Explorations Inc

* Matamec announces that Canada Strategic Metals has acquired 50% interest in the Sakami property as the Sakami summer exploration program comes to a close

* CSM could acquire a 50% interest in Sakami gold project by spending CAD$2.25 million in exploration work, other conditions over period of 3 years