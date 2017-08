Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings will work with compatriot Nomura Real Estate Holdings to develop commercial-residential facilities in Philippines - Nikkei

* Property to be built in Suburb Of Capital, Manila, is slated for partial opening as early as 2022, Project costs to be about 50 billion Yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: