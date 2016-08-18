BRIEF-Communications Systems entered amended and restated credit agreement

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Communications Systems Inc:

* On Aug 12 co, its operating subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreemen and amended and restated note

* May borrow up to $15.0 million with variable interest rate equal to daily one-month libor rate plus 200 basis points - sec filing

* Credit facility also includes a $2.0 million letter of credit subfacility

* As part of credit facility, CSI Companies entered into an amended and restated security agreement

* As per security agreement, each of CSI Cos agreed to grant lender security interest in all of its tangible, intangible assets

* Co's unit entered security agreement with lender under which it pledged substantially all of its assets to support guarantee Source text (bit.ly/2bqI5jF) Further company coverage: