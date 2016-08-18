FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says co,unit entered restatement agreement
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says co,unit entered restatement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc :

* On August 17, 2016, co, wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Delphi Corporation entered into a restatement agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement provides co with modified five-year term a loan commitments in principal amount of $400 million

* Says amended facility provides modified five-year revolving credit commitments in an amount of $2.0 billion

* Amended, restated credit agreement provides additional liquidity, extends maturities and contains revised covenants that enhance co's financial flexibility Source text - bit.ly/2bB1JIq Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
