BRIEF-Delphi Automotive says co,unit entered restatement agreement

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc :

* On August 17, 2016, co, wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Delphi Corporation entered into a restatement agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement provides co with modified five-year term a loan commitments in principal amount of $400 million

* Says amended facility provides modified five-year revolving credit commitments in an amount of $2.0 billion

* Amended, restated credit agreement provides additional liquidity, extends maturities and contains revised covenants that enhance co's financial flexibility