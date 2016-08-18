BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to relocate Evol Manufacturing operations to existing pinnacle facility in Fayetteville, AR

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* Announced plans to relocate evol manufacturing operations to an existing pinnacle facility in fayetteville, ar

* Says anticipates evol plant will close in q1 of 2017

* Approximately 85 affected employees at evol facility will be encouraged to apply for open positions at other pinnacle facilities

* Says will be investing in fayetteville facility to upgrade existing manufacturing capabilities

* Pinnacle Foods to relocate Evol Frozen Foods Production to support long-term growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: