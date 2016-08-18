BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to relocate Evol Manufacturing operations to existing pinnacle facility in Fayetteville, AR

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:
* Announced plans to relocate evol manufacturing operations to an existing pinnacle facility in fayetteville, ar
* Says anticipates evol plant will close in q1 of 2017
* Approximately 85 affected employees at evol facility will be encouraged to apply for open positions at other pinnacle facilities
* Says will be investing in fayetteville facility to upgrade existing manufacturing capabilities
* Pinnacle Foods to relocate Evol Frozen Foods Production to support long-term growth