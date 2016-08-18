BRIEF-Eddie Bauer notifies customers of malware intrusion

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Eddie Bauer LLC
* Eddie Bauer notifies customers of malware intrusion
* Point of sale systems at retail stores were affected by malware, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card information
* Payment card information used for online purchases at Eddiebauer.com was not affected
* Immediately upon detecting issue, engaged third-party digital forensic experts to conduct investigation to determine facts
* Eddie Bauer is currently in process of notifying customers whose payment card information may have been involved
* Determined customers' payment card information used at retail stores on various dates between Jan 2, 2016 and July 17, 2016 may have been accessed
* Investigation determined intrusion was part of attack directed at multiple restaurants, hotels, retailers, including Eddie Bauer