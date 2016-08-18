FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar to explore strategic alternatives for certain mining products
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar to explore strategic alternatives for certain mining products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar to explore strategic alternatives for certain mining products

* Production of track drills will be discontinued, and no new orders will be taken

* Caterpillar inc says company will also discontinue production of track drills within its resource industries portfolio

* Says announced it intends to pursue strategic alternatives, including a possible divestiture, for its room and pillar products

* Caterpillar says total workforce reductions of up to 155 positions associated with room and pillar business are expected, with some occurring immediately

* Says in Denison, Texas, where track drills are produced, approximately 40 positions will be eliminated

* Room and pillar underground mining products under strategic review include continuous miners, feeder breakers, coal haulage systems

* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic review include continuous miners, feeder breakers, coal haulage systems

* Will repurpose Winston-Salem, North Carolina, facility, transitioning it from a mining to a rail facility beginning later this year

* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic review also include , highwall miners, roof bolters, utility vehicles,diesel vehicles

* Says operations at Winston-Salem facility will transfer to progress rail, a wholly owned Caterpillar subsidiary

* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic review also include highwall miners, roof bolters, utility vehicles, diesel vehicles

* Will relocate manufacturing of some components used in large mining trucks from facility in Winston-Salem to existing facility in illinois

* While co intends to sell room and pillar products, it will also assess other options, including a possible closure of Houston facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
