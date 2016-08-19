BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property expects FY EBITDA of CHF 240 mln

Aug 19 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* H1 net income (including changes in fair value) was 65.0 million Swiss francs ($68.03 million) (H1 2015: 88.2 million francs)

* H1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 89.0 million francs (H1 2015: 78.7 million francs)

* At end of June 2016, vacancy rate stood at 9.1 percent (end of 2015: 8.5 percent)

* For 2016, now expects an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) in excess of 240 million francs

* With regard to vacancies at year-end 2016, an improved vacancy rate of around 10 percent is now expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9555 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)