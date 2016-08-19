FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property expects FY EBITDA of CHF 240 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property expects FY EBITDA of CHF 240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - PSP Swiss Property AG :

* H1 net income (including changes in fair value) was 65.0 million Swiss francs ($68.03 million) (H1 2015: 88.2 million francs)

* H1 net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 89.0 million francs (H1 2015: 78.7 million francs)

* At end of June 2016, vacancy rate stood at 9.1 percent (end of 2015: 8.5 percent)

* For 2016, now expects an EBITDA (excluding changes in fair value) in excess of 240 million francs

* With regard to vacancies at year-end 2016, an improved vacancy rate of around 10 percent is now expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9555 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.