Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ozak REIT :

* Decides to sell 51 real estate units to Elif Emlak Yatirimlari at 13.6 million euros ($15.41 million) plus VAT

* Secures 20 million lira loan with 2 years maturity

* To use credit for payment of previous bank loan installment Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)