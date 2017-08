Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jensen Group Nv

* H1 net profit group share EUR 9.5 million versus EUR 9.3 million year ago

* H1 EBIT EUR 13.9 million versus EUR 13.5 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 164.4 million versus EUR 150.6 million year ago

* Order book at June 30, 2016 up 34 percent versus June 30, 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)