a year ago
August 18, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twitter says introducing new features on notifications settings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc :

* Twitter says introducing new features that will give users more control over what users see and who they interact with on twitter

* Twitter says all users to have ability to limit notifications to only people they follow on mobile and on Twitter.com

* Users can now access notifications directly from their notifications tab

* Twitter says adding new 'quality filter' option to users' notification settings

* Twitter says when turned on, quality filter can improve quality of tweets users see by using signals such as account origin and behavior

* Twitter says new features on notifications settings and quality filter rolling out to all users in the coming days Source text - bit.ly/2b2dtRD Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
