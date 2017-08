Aug 18 (Reuters) - Keyware Technologies Nv

* Q2 net profit EUR 1.1 million ($1.25 million) versus EUR 1.4 million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA EUR 1.6 million versus EUR 1.4 million year ago

* Q2 revenue EUR 5.2 million versus EUR 5.0 million year ago

* Proposes interim gross dividend of EUR 0.020/share (ex date: Aug. 22, payment date: Aug. 24) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)