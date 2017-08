Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nordex Explosives Ltd

* Nordex Explosives announces shareholder approval of EPC transactions and closing of change of control transaction

* Says intends to close "going private transaction" on August 19, 2016

* Says appointed Benjamin Williams as Chair of board

* Says appointed Benjamin Williams as Chair of board

* Says confirmed Jim Taylor as President & CEO and Joe Hunnisett as Chief Financial Officer